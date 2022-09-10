Charlotte FC - New York City FC

MLS / Matchday 36
Bank of America Stadium / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Charlotte FC

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
29193760
2
Austin FCAUS
29156851
3
FC DallasDAL
301210846
4
Nashville SCNAS
30129945
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
291351144
