Charlotte FC - Philadelphia Union

MLS / Matchday 39
Bank of America Stadium / 01.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Charlotte FC

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Toronto FC
-
-
Inter Miami CF
00:30
New England Revolution
-
-
Atlanta United FC
18:30
Colorado Rapids
-
-
FC Dallas
20:30
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New York Red Bulls
02/10

Follow the MLS live Football match between Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:30 on 1 October 2022.

Catch the latest Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.