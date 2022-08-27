Charlotte FC - Toronto FC

MLS / Matchday 32
Bank of America Stadium / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Charlotte FC

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
26183557
2
Austin FCAUS
26146648
3
FC DallasDAL
28119842
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
26125941
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
26108838
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Austin FC
-
-
Los Angeles FC
27/08
Portland Timbers
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
27/08
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC
27/08
New York Red Bulls
-
-
Inter Miami CF
28/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between Charlotte FC and Toronto FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 28 August 2022.

Catch the latest Charlotte FC and Toronto FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.