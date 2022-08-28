Chicago Fire FC - CF Montréal

MLS / Matchday 32
Soldier Field / 28.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

CF Montréal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27184558
2
Austin FCAUS
27147649
3
FC DallasDAL
28119842
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
26125941
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
26108838
