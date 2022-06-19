MLS / Matchday 18
Soldier Field / 19.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Advertisement
Ad

Chicago Fire FC - D.C. United

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
13
D.C. UnitedDCU
1342714
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1425711
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
Los Angeles FC
20:00
LA Galaxy
-
-
Portland Timbers
22:00
New York Red Bulls
-
-
Toronto FC
19/06
CF Montréal
-
-
Austin FC
19/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between Chicago Fire FC and D.C. United with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 19 June 2022.

Catch the latest Chicago Fire FC and D.C. United news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.