Chicago Fire FC - New England Revolution

MLS / Matchday 40
SeatGeek Stadium / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
