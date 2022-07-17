Colorado Rapids - LA Galaxy

MLS / Matchday 24
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
2084828
7
LA GalaxyLAG
1983827
13
Colorado RapidsCOL
1956821
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Montréal
-
-
Toronto FC
17/07
Philadelphia Union
-
-
New England Revolution
17/07
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
17/07
Inter Miami CF
-
-
Charlotte FC
17/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.