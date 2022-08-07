Colorado Rapids - Minnesota United FC

MLS / Matchday 28
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
23135544
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
FC DallasDAL
2498735
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2397734
10
Colorado RapidsCOL
2276927
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC
03:30
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
20:00
Charlotte FC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
07/08
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New York City FC
07/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.