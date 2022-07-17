Columbus Crew SC - FC Cincinnati

MLS / Matchday 24
Lower.com Field / 18.07.2022
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
FC Cincinnati
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
2084828
