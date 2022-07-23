Columbus Crew SC - New England Revolution

MLS / Matchday 25
Lower.com Field / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
20133442
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
2196633
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
5
Nashville SCNAS
2186730
