D.C. United - Columbus Crew SC

MLS / Matchday 23
Audi Field / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
2
Austin FCAUS
20115438
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1986530
4
FC DallasDAL
1977528
5
LA GalaxyLAG
1883727
