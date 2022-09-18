D.C. United - Inter Miami CF

MLS / Matchday 38
Audi Field / 18.09.2022
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
Inter Miami CF
Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
3

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

D.C. United

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
