D.C. United - Orlando City SC

MLS / Matchday 26
Audi Field / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
22125541
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Chicago Fire FC
0
0
Atlanta United FC
54'
Charlotte FC
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
31/07
CF Montréal
-
-
New York City FC
31/07
Philadelphia Union
-
-
Houston Dynamo FC
31/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between D.C. United and Orlando City SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest D.C. United and Orlando City SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.