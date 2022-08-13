FC Cincinnati - Atlanta United FC

MLS / Matchday 29
TQL Stadium / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York Red Bulls
-
-
Orlando City SC
23:00
Philadelphia Union
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
14/08
New England Revolution
-
-
D.C. United
14/08
Toronto FC
-
-
Portland Timbers
14/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.