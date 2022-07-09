FC Cincinnati - New York Red Bulls

MLS / Matchday 22
TQL Stadium / 10.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
18113436
2
Austin FCAUS
18104434
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1885529
4
LA GalaxyLAG
1783627
5
FC DallasDAL
1876527
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Philadelphia Union
-
-
D.C. United
00:45
Los Angeles FC
-
-
LA Galaxy
03:00
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
-
-
Minnesota United FC
03:30
New York City FC
-
-
New England Revolution
18:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 10 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cincinnati and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.