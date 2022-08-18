FC Dallas - Philadelphia Union

MLS / Matchday 30
Toyota Stadium / 18.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Dallas

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
24173454
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
26109739
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
