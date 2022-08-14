FC Dallas - San Jose Earthquakes

MLS / Matchday 29
Toyota Stadium / 14.08.2022
FC Dallas
Not started
-
-
San Jose Earthquakes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
0

Wins

4

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Dallas

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
13
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
24591024
