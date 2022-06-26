MLS / Matchday 19
PNC Stadium / 26.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Houston Dynamo FC - Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1483327
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1675426
3
Orlando City SCORL
1775526
4
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1568126
5
CF MontréalCFM
1572623
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1535714
