Houston Dynamo FC - LA Galaxy

MLS / Matchday 40
PNC Stadium / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
13
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
331061736
