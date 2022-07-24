Houston Dynamo FC - Minnesota United FC

MLS / Matchday 25
PNC Stadium / 24.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
20133442
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
2196633
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
2194831
5
Nashville SCNAS
2186730
11
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
21741025
Follow the MLS live Football match between Houston Dynamo FC and Minnesota United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 24 July 2022.

