Inter Miami CF - Columbus Crew SC

MLS / Matchday 37
DRV PNK Stadium / 14.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
30193860
2
Austin FCAUS
30156951
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Portland TimbersPOR
311112845
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Montréal
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
14/09
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Los Angeles FC
14/09
Houston Dynamo FC
-
-
New England Revolution
14/09
Sporting Kansas City
-
-
D.C. United
14/09

Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.