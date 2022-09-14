Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 14 September 2022.

Catch the latest Inter Miami CF and Columbus Crew SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.