Inter Miami CF - FC Cincinnati

MLS / Matchday 26
DRV PNK Stadium / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
21143445
2
Austin FCAUS
22125541
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
22104834
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Los Angeles FC
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
04:00
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Portland Timbers
20:00
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Atlanta United FC
22:00
Charlotte FC
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
31/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest Inter Miami CF and FC Cincinnati news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.