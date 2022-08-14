Inter Miami CF - New York City FC

MLS / Matchday 29
DRV PNK Stadium / 14.08.2022
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
New York City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
23163451
2
Austin FCAUS
24136545
3
FC DallasDAL
2599736
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
24105935
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2497834
Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and New York City FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 14 August 2022.

Catch the latest Inter Miami CF and New York City FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

