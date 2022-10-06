Inter Miami CF - Orlando City SC

MLS / Matchday 34
DRV PNK Stadium / 06.10.2022
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
Orlando City SC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF
Orlando City SC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
