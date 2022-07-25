LA Galaxy - Atlanta United FC

MLS / Matchday 25
Dignity Health Sports Park / 25.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
21143445
2
Austin FCAUS
21125441
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
22104834
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
8
LA GalaxyLAG
2083927
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
0
1
Colorado Rapids
33'
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
0
1
Chicago Fire FC
35'
Real Salt Lake
0
1
FC Dallas
33'
Portland Timbers
0
0
San Jose Earthquakes
3'

Follow the MLS live Football match between LA Galaxy and Atlanta United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 25 July 2022.

Catch the latest LA Galaxy and Atlanta United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.