MLS / Matchday 18
Dignity Health Sports Park / 18.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Advertisement
Ad

LA Galaxy - Portland Timbers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1564522
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Seattle Sounders FC
-
-
Los Angeles FC
18/06
New York Red Bulls
-
-
Toronto FC
19/06
CF Montréal
-
-
Austin FC
19/06
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Charlotte FC
19/06

Follow the MLS live Football match between LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 18 June 2022.

Catch the latest LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.