MLS / Matchday 11
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 07.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Completed
4
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Atlanta United FC - Chicago Fire FC

Highlights

Atlanta United FC
Chicago Fire FC

Statistics

Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
4

Goals

1
61%
Possession
39%
3
Corners
4
9
Free kicks
8
1
Offside
1

Lineups

Atlanta United FC
4-3-3
Chicago Fire FC
4-5-1
Atlanta United FC
4-3-3
Chicago Fire FC
4-5-1
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
7
Atlanta United FCATL
1042414
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1024410
