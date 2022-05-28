MLS / Matchday 15
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Atlanta United FC - Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

Columbus Crew SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
8
Atlanta United FCATL
1244416
12
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1234513
