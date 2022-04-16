MLS / Matchday 8
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 16.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Atlanta United FC - FC Cincinnati

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
631210
5
Charlotte FCCHA
73049
11
FC CincinnatiCIN
62046
