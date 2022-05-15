MLS / Matchday 12
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Atlanta United FC - New England Revolution

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
7
Atlanta United FCATL
1042414
11
New England RevolutionNER
1032511
Follow the MLS live Football match between Atlanta United FC and New England Revolution with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Atlanta United FC and New England Revolution news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.