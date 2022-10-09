Atlanta United FC - New York City FC

MLS / Matchday 40
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 09.10.2022
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
New York City FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
33214867
2
Austin FCAUS
331671055
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
LA GalaxyLAG
331381247
5
Nashville SCNAS
3312111047
