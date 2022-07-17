Atlanta United FC - Orlando City SC

MLS / Matchday 24
Mercedes-Benz Stadium / 17.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Atlanta United FC

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Nashville SCNAS
2086630
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2086630
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
2084828
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Montréal
-
-
Toronto FC
17/07
Philadelphia Union
-
-
New England Revolution
17/07
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Seattle Sounders FC
17/07
Inter Miami CF
-
-
Charlotte FC
17/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 17 July 2022.

Catch the latest Atlanta United FC and Orlando City SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.