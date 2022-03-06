MLS / Matchday 2
Q2 Stadium / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Advertisement
Ad

Austin FC - Inter Miami CF Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York Red BullsNYR
22006
2
New England RevolutionNER
21104
3
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
5
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
8
Inter Miami CFMIA
10101
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and Inter Miami CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Austin FC and Inter Miami CF news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.