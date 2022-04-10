MLS / Matchday 7
Q2 Stadium / 11.04.2022
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
Minnesota United FC
Austin FC - Minnesota United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Minnesota United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
5
Chicago Fire FCCHI
62319
