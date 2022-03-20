MLS / Matchday 4
Q2 Stadium / 20.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Advertisement
Ad

Austin FC - Seattle Sounders FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Austin FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
3
Orlando City SCORL
42117
4
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
5
D.C. UnitedDCU
42026
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

LA Galaxy
0
1
Orlando City SC
77'
Atlanta United FC
1
3
CF Montréal
56'
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Sporting Kansas City
22:00
Charlotte FC
-
-
New England Revolution
23:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 20 March 2022.

Catch the latest Austin FC and Seattle Sounders FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.