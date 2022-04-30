MLS / Matchday 10
Saputo Stadium / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
CF Montréal - Atlanta United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
6
CF MontréalCFM
832311
