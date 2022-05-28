MLS / Matchday 15
Saputo Stadium / 29.05.2022
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
FC Cincinnati
CF Montréal - FC Cincinnati

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
6
FC CincinnatiCIN
1361619
