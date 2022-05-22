MLS / Matchday 14
Saputo Stadium / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/impact-montreal/teamcenter.shtml
CF Montréal
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
CF Montréal - Real Salt Lake

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

CF Montréal

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
