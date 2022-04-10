MLS / Matchday 7
Bank of America Stadium / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Charlotte FC

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
624010
5
Orlando City SCORL
72329
9
Charlotte FCCHA
62046
