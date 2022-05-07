MLS / Matchday 11
Bank of America Stadium / 07.05.2022
Charlotte FC
Completed
1
0
Inter Miami CF
    Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF

    Highlights

    Charlotte FC
    Inter Miami CF

    Statistics

    Charlotte FC logo
    Charlotte FC
    Inter Miami CF logo
    Inter Miami CF
    1

    Goals

    0
    53%
    Possession
    47%
    11
    Corners
    3
    12
    Free kicks
    7
    3
    Offside
    0

    Lineups

    Charlotte FC
    5-3-2
    Inter Miami CF
    4-5-1
    Charlotte FC
    5-3-2
    Inter Miami CF
    4-5-1
    Charlotte FC logo
    Charlotte FC
    Inter Miami CF logo
    Inter Miami CF
    Scorers
      Cards
        Substitutions

        Table

        TeamsPWDLPts
        1
        Philadelphia UnionPHI
        		1054119
        2
        New York Red BullsNYR
        		1053218
        3
        CF MontréalCFM
        		1052317
        4
        Orlando City SCORL
        		1152417
        5
        FC CincinnatiCIN
        		1151516
        8
        Charlotte FCCHA
        		1141613
        13
        Inter Miami CFMIA
        		1031610
