MLS / Matchday 2
Bank of America Stadium / 06.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Advertisement
Ad

Charlotte FC - LA Galaxy Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
0

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Charlotte FC

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
13
Charlotte FCCHA
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Follow the MLS live Football match between Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 6 March 2022.

Catch the latest Charlotte FC and LA Galaxy news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.