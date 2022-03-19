MLS / Matchday 4
Bank of America Stadium / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
9
New England RevolutionNER
31114
13
Charlotte FCCHA
30030
