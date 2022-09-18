Chicago Fire FC - Charlotte FC

MLS / Matchday 38
Soldier Field / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/charlotte-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Charlotte FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

Charlotte FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
