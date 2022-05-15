MLS / Matchday 12
Soldier Field / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Advertisement
Ad

Chicago Fire FC - FC Cincinnati

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
14
Chicago Fire FCCHI
1024410
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Toronto FC
-
-
Orlando City SC
20:00
Colorado Rapids
-
-
Los Angeles FC
20:30
Charlotte FC
-
-
CF Montréal
15/05
New York City FC
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
15/05

Follow the MLS live Football match between Chicago Fire FC and FC Cincinnati with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 15 May 2022.

Catch the latest Chicago Fire FC and FC Cincinnati news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.