MLS / Matchday 8
Soldier Field / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Chicago Fire FC - LA Galaxy

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

LA Galaxy

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
631210
5
Charlotte FCCHA
73049
6
Chicago Fire FCCHI
62319
