MLS / Matchday 10
Soldier Field / 01.05.2022
Chicago Fire FC
Not started
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Chicago Fire FC - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Chicago Fire FC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
10
Chicago Fire FCCHI
824210
