MLS / Matchday 2
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Colorado Rapids - Atlanta United FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
