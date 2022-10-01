Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas

MLS / Matchday 39
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 01.10.2022
Colorado Rapids
Not started
-
-
FC Dallas
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
11
Colorado RapidsCOL
321091339
