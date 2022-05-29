MLS / Matchday 15
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Advertisement
Ad

Colorado Rapids - Nashville SC

Statistics

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

Nashville SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Los Angeles FC
-
-
San Jose Earthquakes
23:00
Toronto FC
-
-
Chicago Fire FC
29/05
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Columbus Crew SC
29/05
New York Red Bulls
-
-
D.C. United
29/05

Follow the MLS live Football match between Colorado Rapids and Nashville SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:00 on 29 May 2022.

Catch the latest Colorado Rapids and Nashville SC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.