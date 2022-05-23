MLS / Matchday 14
Dick's Sporting Goods Park / 23.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Advertisement
Ad

Colorado Rapids - Seattle Sounders FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Colorado Rapids

Seattle Sounders FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Columbus Crew SC
0
2
Los Angeles FC
75'
Nashville SC
0
0
Atlanta United FC
Suspended
CF Montréal
-
-
Real Salt Lake
21:00
Charlotte FC
-
-
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
22:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 23 May 2022.

Catch the latest Colorado Rapids and Seattle Sounders FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.